Officers Recover Handgun Following Gunfire at Central District Apartment

Police seized a handgun at a Central District apartment early Tuesday after neighbors reported someone had shot through the wall of third-floor unit.

Moments after midnight, police received a report of gunfire at the apartment, in the 2100 block of 26th Ave South. Officers arrived at the apartment and made their way to the third floor, where they saw bullet holes in a doorway and adjacent wall.

As officers took cover and prepared to contact the unit’s occupants, a group of seven men and women began exiting the apartment.

Police entered the apartment and found a handgun, still warm to the touch from having recently been fired. One of the individuals in the apartment told officers the group had been playing cards when someone fired into the apartment. However, evidence at the scene indicated the gun had been fired from inside the unit.

Officers seized the gun and identified the members of the group. Police continue to investigate. No one was injured in the incident.