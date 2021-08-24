Special Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Iberville A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Iberville Parish through 445 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bayou Sorrel, or 12 miles southwest of Plaquemine, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bayou Sorrel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
