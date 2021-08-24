Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iowa, Lafayette by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iowa; Lafayette The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin Southwestern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Platteville to near Hazel Green, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. Emergency Management reported a 60 mph gust in Dickeyville. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shullsburg, Belmont, Benton, New Diggings, Elk Grove, Platte Mounds and Lead Mine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0