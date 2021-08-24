Police: Southington man arrested for opening fire outside state Capitol building in May

A Southington man is facing charges for allegedly opening fire at the Capitol Building in Hartford in May.

According to state police, Floyd Gollnick fired 13 gunshots into the building on May 30 . According to an arrest warrant, surveillance video, cellphone pings and a vehicle tracking system show Gollnick's truck in front of the building.

Several bullets were found inside the building. Capitol police officers were inside the building at the time, as well as a bystander who was walking his dog.

The arrest warrant states that Gollnick is already in jail for similar incidents in Bristol and Southington on the same evening.

It does not list a motive for the shooting.