Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Telling conservatives it’s a shot to ‘restore our freedoms’: How online ads are promoting coronavirus vaccination

By Drew Harwell, JEREMY B. MERRILL
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

In an ad shown to people Facebook thinks are college-educated conservatives in Oklahoma, coronavirus vaccination is touted as “trusted by the U.S. military . . . and by our Greatest Generation.”. In another, Facebook users interested in the Catholic Church are told that Pope Francis says getting vaccinated is the...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus#Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Public Health#Facebook#The Catholic Church#Americans#Washington Post#Pfizer#African American#Republicans#Democrats#Kff
Related
Posted by
Daily Mail

Georgia cop, 57, who posted anti-vaxx messages on Facebook and took an anti-parasitic drug meant for horses as a COVID-19 'cure', dies of the virus

A Georgia police officer who frequently posted messages against the COVID-19 vaccines has died of coronavirus. Captain Joe Manning, 57, of the Wayne County Sheriff's office, died after a short battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Before his death, Manning had posted that he was not vaccinated against the virus, celebrating...
mediaite.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended From Twitter For Impossibly Stupid Vaccine Tweet

For the fourth time, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been suspended from Twitter for spreading coronavirus misinformation. Greene, who has recently been celebrating jurisdictions with the lowest vaccination rates in the country, was suspended from Twitter for a week after falsely claiming that Covid vaccines are “failing.” She also claimed they “do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks.”
gentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
U.S. Politicsleedaily.com

Biden Administration To Announce Most Americans Will Need Corona Virus Booster

With various new variants of the coronavirus emerging, there is still so much we do not know about the efficacy of vaccines, their longevity, and the duration of protection. Scientists and researchers are actively looking into the possibility of booster shots. With the US being one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, the Biden Administration is set to Announce that most Americans will need Corona Virus Booster.
Washington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
Posted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Federal government discussing potential for vaccination booster shots

It appears the federal government may be close to allowing residents to get booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Health authorities could well recommend an extra dose of the vaccine for Americans eight months after they completed their initial series. The Food and Drug Administration has to issue the approval because the drugs are being administered through emergency use authorization.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Detroit

Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?

) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing an end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling, and vaccination numbers were rising. Mask mandates were easing, and people were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become evident that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The Delta variant has COVID case numbers climbing in parts of the country once again. Similar to the pandemic’s early days, certain regions are running out of beds in their ICUs. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Experts believe that mass vaccination combined with vigilant masking is the only realistic path out of the pandemic. Vaccination mandates are being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine became the first to gain the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA)full approval for use in anyone at least 16 years old, giving existing mandates firmer legal standing and opening the door for additional mandates.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Upworthy

Former vaccine skeptics reveal what convinced them to get the Coronavirus vaccine

The Coronavirus vaccine has been a political issue from the very start. Aided by misinformation propagated by anti-vaxxers, conservative and right-wing media, many have sworn to never get the vaccine. The arguments range from the vaccine was made too fast, to the pandemic itself being a hoax, but none of the arguments have been rooted in science, which overwhelmingly shows that vaccines are effective. As Coronavirus cases surge, numbers are beginning to highlight the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The difference is so stark that 97% of people entering hospitals right now are unvaccinated, reported NPR. This once again reinforces what science has been telling us all along — that vaccines work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy