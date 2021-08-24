Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued in Baltimore metro area for Wednesday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Wednesday, August 25, for the Baltimore metro area.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit the https://www.mde.state.md.us/air or call 410-537-3000.

