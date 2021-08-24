Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Georgetown; Williamsburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Georgetown and south central Williamsburg Counties through 545 PM EDT At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jamestown, or 20 miles northeast of Moncks Corner. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Georgetown and south central Williamsburg Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0