Red Velvet Shine Together

By MTV News Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Velvet have never been interested in following anyone else’s rules. It’s a heavy thing, to make noise and push the boundaries when the voices of women artists so often get lost in the music-industry shuffle. Though, for Red Velvet, it’s a piece of cake — note by note, line by line on their new mini-album Queendom, they harness the power of the musical empire they’ve ruled for seven years and dictate their clinic on taking charge of your own world. “Watch out! We are makin’ the rules,” the group belts into the stratosphere on the title track, completely incendiary in their dazzling declaration of independence.

