Red Velvet Shine Together

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]. Red Velvet makes their triumphant return with the uplifting, QUEENDOM. Marking the group's 6th mini-album together, this 6-song release features the classic and much-needed return of the classic Red Velvet sound. The group is without a doubt one of those that have weathered the test of time and developed their own unique signature sound. Upbeat, ambitious, and risky, the group tends to go for a mix between bubblegum pop and electropop, tropical house, and many other genre crossovers. The group's chosen title song, "Queendom," is encouraging with a message of becoming the queen or king of your own life. Upbeat and inspiring, "Queendom" is a refreshing reminder that you can live life true to your own personal colors. We expect nothing less than an inspiring message from Red Velvet.