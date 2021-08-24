Cancel
Economy

Cryptocurrency’s Reputation Is Pulling In Black Americans And The LGBTQ Members Who Want To Build Wealth

By Derek Major
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 12 days ago
Cryptocurrency is becoming more popular among marginalized groups who feel shunned and abused by traditional financial institutions. According to a USA Today/Harris poll conducted earlier this summer, among the LGBTQ community, 25% own cryptocurrencies, along with 23% of Black Americans and 17% of Latino Americans. Just 11% of the white population own cryptocurrency.

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0

