Cryptocurrency’s Reputation Is Pulling In Black Americans And The LGBTQ Members Who Want To Build Wealth

Professional women share their strategies for conquering student loan obligations. College degrees often come with a huge bill that can take decades to pay back. In fact, approximately 45 million people in the United States collectively hold a whopping $1.7 trillion in student loans. Black women graduate with the most debt. While the CARES Act has placed loan repayment on hold during the pandemic, conversations continue among members of Congress and President Joe Biden on how to alleviate the financial burden through loan forgiveness—and whether to give loan providers the go-ahead to resume billing in October or push it back until next March. As Senator Elizabeth Warren continues to press for reform of the existing system and Senator Chuck Schumer promotes #CancelStudentDebt, we introduce you to three savvy women who have already devised plans to pay down their debt and avoid loan default by relying on more than their salaries.