Cryptocurrency’s Reputation Is Pulling In Black Americans And The LGBTQ Members Who Want To Build Wealth
Cryptocurrency is becoming more popular among marginalized groups who feel shunned and abused by traditional financial institutions. According to a USA Today/Harris poll conducted earlier this summer, among the LGBTQ community, 25% own cryptocurrencies, along with 23% of Black Americans and 17% of Latino Americans. Just 11% of the white population own cryptocurrency.www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0