Defeceman Nikita Zadorov has signed a one-year, $3.75 million extension with the Calgary Flames as reported by his agent Dan Milstein. Zadorov, 26, was acquired by the Flames on the opening day of free agency from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a third round pick at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Given that he was a restricted free agent, the Flames needed to get a deal done before the 2021-22 season gets underway, though the term is a little odd given that he will now become an unrestricted free agent next offseason and can sign with whoever he chooses.