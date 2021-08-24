Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Council to Consider Citywide Ban on Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

By staff
localocnews.com
 6 days ago

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaf Blower#The Sc Times#Insider#The American Rescue Plan#Arp
Related
Howell, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Council Introduces Ordinance To Ban Property Rentals

HOWELL – The Howell Township Council recently introduced a new ordinance that will ban short-term property rentals after dealing with several parties in town. Some of the problematic house parties took place on Peter Forman Drive, officials said. Although, this summer isn’t the first time the town has dealt with an issue like this.
Menlo Park, CApadailypost.com

Council to discuss a potential natural gas ban

The Menlo Park City Council on Tuesday (Aug. 31) will review a proposal to have residents and building owners replace their gas appliances to all-electric when they need replacement. To replace a hot water heater could cost an additional $2,775 if a homeowner does not seek out incentives to replace...
Noozhawk

Goleta City Council to Consider Future of Community Center

It's the heart and soul of Goleta — or at least it could be. Home to an elementary school from 1927 to 1976, the Goleta Valley Community Center today serves mainly as a COVID-19 testing facility, inside a main hall and dining room that are seismically unsafe. The future of...
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Council to consider mask order extension

Jackson town councilors will deliberate the possibility of extending a recently enacted mask order at a special council workshop Monday morning. The discussion comes after Dr. Travis Riddell, the Teton County health officer, put a 10-day countywide mask order in place as COVID-19 case numbers in the county continue to climb.
Vallejo, CAPosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

Vallejo City Council to consider indoor mask mandate

Days after the Benicia City Council passed a stringent mask mandate, neighboring Vallejo may follow suit. The Vallejo City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss adoption of a resolution requiring individuals to wear masks while indoor buildings open to the public and enclosed public spaces. “Due to...
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Unanimously Bans Gas Leaf Blowers Effective 2023

Sanibel City Council unanimously approved an ordinance banning gas powered leaf blowers during a council meeting on Tuesday. The new ordinance (21-004) states that private, governmental or commercial use of gas powered leaf blowers, except during a local state of emergency related to a weather event, will be prohibited on the island effective Jan. 1, 2023. It’s purpose is to regulate noise and air pollution.
Santa Ana, CAlocalocnews.com

The Santa Ana City Council is looking for residents to serve on Boards and Commissions

The Santa Ana City Council is seeking Santa Ana residents interested in serving on the following Boards and Commissions that have vacancies and expired terms. Environmental and Transportation Advisory Commission. Historic Resources Commission. Personnel Board. Planning Commission. Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. Measure X Citizen Oversight Committee. Youth Commission...
wrfalp.com

City Council to Consider Deer Hunting Resolution in September

About a dozen people attended an information session of the Jamestown Deer Management Group to learn about a plan to allow for bow hunting in the city. City Council member Tom Nelson said city council will consider a resolution next month to set November 1st through the end of December as the deer hunting period, “The program will be limited to 15 licensed, volunteer hunters. And I want to point out that this will cost the City nothing.”
Truckee, CASierra Sun

Town Council eyes greenhouse gas reductions

Truckee Town Council on Tuesday took up several items, ranging from facilitating greenhouse gas reductions to designating a delegate to represent the town at the League of California Cities annual conference. Town Council first entered into a contract with local regional partners to facilitate a Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Coalition....
Public Healthoxfordobserver.org

City Council calls special meeting to consider masking requirement

Oxford City Council has called a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, to vote on an emergency mask mandate. If passed, this ordinance would require any person over 6-years-old within the city of Oxford to wear facial coverings inside public spaces in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Violation of this ordinance will result in a $100 fine.
sagharborexpress.com

North Haven Proposes Ban On Gas Leaf Blowers

After years of complaints about noisy leaf blowers, the Village of North Haven will become the first municipality in the region to ban gas-powered leaf blowers year-round for all users if it adopts a proposed noise code change unveiled by Trustee Chris Fiore during the Village Board’s monthly meeting on August 17.
wtva.com

Council votes against citywide mask mandate in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - City leaders met Thursday afternoon to discuss the potential for a mask mandate in Columbus. In the end, they voted against implementing a citywide mandate. During the meeting, the council highlighted the effects of the virus on children, to the consequences a mandate could have on...
longislandadvance.net

Residents call for gas-power tool ban and anti-speeding measures

The village held a meeting on Aug. 23, where a number of items were discussed and several resolutions were passed by the board. A public hearing was set to discuss the village opting out of cannabis legislation, and residents of the village also spoke about two issues of concern: environmental and noise pollution caused by commercial landscaping and speeding cars on residential roads.
Fulton, MOFulton Sun

Council approved $0.10 gas rate increase

The Fulton City Council approved a gas rate increase of $0.10 at its Tuesday night meeting with a 6-2 vote. The increase will start with the late October 2021 billing cycle in order to create an adequate revenue stream to repay the loan as required in the Municipal Utility Emergency Loan Program agreement authorized by the City Council.
Baker City Herald

Baker City Council considers suing governor

The Baker City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening, Aug. 24, to have City Manager Jon Cannon obtain legal counsel for a potential lawsuit the city could file or join challenging Gov. Kate Brown’s recent mandates regarding vaccinations for health care workers and face masks for students and school staff. Councilors...
btimesherald.com

Hines Council considers Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance

The following are the unapproved minutes from the Hines Common Council and Budget Committee meeting held Aug. 10. The minutes were edited for clarity and length. Mayor Nikki Morgan addressed the council about the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance. City Administrator Kirby Letham read an email from Councilor Misty Shepherd (who...
ksro.com

Sonoma Supervisors Consider Styrofoam Ban in September

A Styrofoam ban will be up for vote next month in Sonoma County. Yesterday, the Board of Supervisors signaled their support for adopting a zero-waste ordinance. If passed next month, the ban would go into effect in January in order to give time for businesses to make the switch from polystyrene products to other alternatives. Supervisors were supposed to vote on the ordinance at the start of this year, but it was put on hold because of the impact it would’ve had on businesses that relied on take-out during the shutdown.
Red Bluff Daily News

Corning council to consider drought declaration

CORNING — The City Council Tuesday will discuss whether Corning needs to declare stage one drought conditions in the city, which would require asking residents to reduce their everyday water usage by 15 percent. The city’s staff is asking the council to implement the voluntary measure. The city will encourage...
Politicsdiscoverestevan.com

Council Takes Look at Water Quality, Pathway Regulations

Tonight's city council meeting held a variety of issues, including councillors voicing concerns that they had heard in their community. First, councillors discussed the new permit being given out to IG Wealth Management Services on 1138 3rd street, which was described as being a financial services business. While no one...
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Council to consider COVID-19 resolution with recommendations

BROOKINGS – The Brookings City Council has a wide range of topics on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, including a proposed COVID-19 resolution, naming rights for the Red Rink at Larson Ice Center and a first reading on a conditional use permit for a business with residential dwellings. The meeting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy