Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dubuque, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Dubuque; Jackson The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jo Daviess County in northwestern Illinois Western Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois Northwestern Jackson County in east central Iowa Eastern Dubuque County in northeastern Iowa * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sherrill to near Bernard, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Sageville around 420 PM CDT. Zwingle around 425 PM CDT. La Motte around 430 PM CDT. St. Donatus around 435 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Bellevue, Hanover, Elizabeth, Woodbine and Massbach. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Bellevue, IA
City
Woodbine, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
County
Jackson County, IA
City
Sherrill, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
Posted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy