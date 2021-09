While no tropical cyclones are impacting the United States this weekend, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida is busy tracking two systems in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. The first is Major Hurricane Larry, a large and powerful hurricane well south and east of Bermuda. The other is an area of disturbed weather over the Gulf of Mexico that could develop into a tropical cyclone in time. Even if the Gulf system doesn’t develop, it may bring heavy rain to areas that don’t need any.