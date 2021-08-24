Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Jackson by NWS

 2021-08-24

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Jackson, northwestern Gadsden, southwestern Decatur and central Seminole Counties through 600 PM EDT/500 PM CDT/ At 508 PM EDT/408 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chattahoochee, or 18 miles northwest of Quincy, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bainbridge, West Bainbridge, Chattahoochee, Greensboro, Sneads, Gretna, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Hanover, Reynoldsville, Rosedale, Blue Spring, Recovery, Lovedale, Jinks, Dellwood, Hornsville, Buena Vista, Marianna Municipal A/P and Seminole State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

