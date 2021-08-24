Crypto trade group hires Brownstein

A few realities a day after the Supreme Court abortion decision:. 1) Several states are already weighing copycat laws. As our Alice Miranda Ollstein and Josh Gerstein report, top officials in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida announced they’re looking to replicate Texas’ citizen enforcement scheme for their own abortion laws, while lawyers also say blue states may try to adopt a similar structure for getting around the courts on things like guns and Covid-19 precautions. Courts could, however, strike down Texas’ law long before those state legislatures have a chance to attempt those legal gambits.