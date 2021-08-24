Cancel
Crypto trade group hires Brownstein

By CAITLIN OPRYSKO
POLITICO
 12 days ago

BROWNSTEIN SIGNS 5: In the midst of this month’s wrangling over cryptocurrency reporting provisions in the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, one of the industry’s newest trade groups enlisted the help of one of K Street’s top-earning lobbying shops, new disclosures shared with PI show. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck is the first lobbying hire by the group, the Crypto Council for Innovation, which was formed in April by the crypto exchange Coinbase, Fidelity, Square and Paradigm.

