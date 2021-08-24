Cancel
Columbia, SC

City leaders hold forum to discuss food insecurity in Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
WIS-TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A coalition of food justice organizations have teamed up to host two forums to discuss the issue of food insecurity in Columbia. The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of the grave inequities that exist in our food system and this forum aims to help build collective accountability among city candidates around issues of food insecurity, poverty wages, and support for our food system infrastructure.

www.wistv.com

