Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Daily News’ top defensive linemen to watch this football season

By Tarek Fattal
Los Angeles Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Here is a list of the area’s best defensive linemen to watch this season:. Ezekiel Larry, Sierra Canyon, Sr.: A premier edge rusher that is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Larry has a combination of strength and speed that gives offensive tackles nightmares. Larry has offers from Colorado, Florida and Fresno State, among others, including Ivy League interest from Yale and Brown.

www.dailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Rivera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#American Football#Daily News#Fresno State#Yale#Oregon State#Alemany#Golden Bear#Highland#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders’ Sideline Outfit Going Viral Tonight

Few NFL players, if any, had has much swag during their playing days as Deion Sanders. It makes sense that he would bring that to his coaching days. Jackson State, the college football program led by the former NFL star, is opening its 2021 regular season against Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lead the Rattlers, 7-6, on Sunday evening.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What Dabo Swinney said about Georgia following Clemson's loss to Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs suffocated the Clemson Tigers Saturday night 10-3 to start the season 1-0. The Dawgs relentless defense stifled Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei, as he was sacked 7 times. Kirby Smart’s defense allowed Clemson just 2 rushing yards on the night, and now, Clemson has lost back-to-back games for...
College SportsCollege Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 1

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 1 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release. This...
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Update on injury to Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially done for the day. The possible No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft exited Saturday’s game against Fresno State with an ankle injury. Thibodeaux was seen on the Ducks sideline in street clothes with a walking boot on in the third...
NFLBleacher Report

College Football Rankings 2021: Predictions for Week 1 NCAA Standings

Both of college football's major polls released last week, but with no matchups featuring top-25 teams in Week Zero, it's unlikely we'll see much change—if any at all—when the pre-Week 1 rankings come out. Alabama, the reigning national champion, faces a stiffer season-opening test than usual with a matchup against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy