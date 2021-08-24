Daily News’ top defensive linemen to watch this football season
Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Here is a list of the area’s best defensive linemen to watch this season:. Ezekiel Larry, Sierra Canyon, Sr.: A premier edge rusher that is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Larry has a combination of strength and speed that gives offensive tackles nightmares. Larry has offers from Colorado, Florida and Fresno State, among others, including Ivy League interest from Yale and Brown.www.dailynews.com
Comments / 0