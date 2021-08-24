COVID, driver shortage cause delays for Wake County Schools bus riders
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The first day of school is known to have its hiccups with delayed buses, but this school year some Wake County parents waited hours longer than usual. On Tuesday, a Wake County Public School System spokesperson said, “This morning went much better. Riders showed familiarity with bus stops, and there was less traffic at most schools, allowing buses to get on and off-campus in a more timely fashion. We expect continued improvement in the afternoon and in the next days and weeks.”www.cbs17.com
