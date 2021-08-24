Cancel
Heels’ Chris Bauer Knows Wild Bill Is ‘Alive and Well in Me’

By Whitney Friedlander
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title of Starz’s Heels is a layered one. Yes, it’s about the frequently feuding brothers of a small-town wrestling dynasty who confront their problems in and out of the ring. But there’s also an actual heel on Heels who is meant to personify the real corporate villains of the industry who work behind the scenes. That would be Chris Bauer’s loud and large Wild Bill Hancock, a former wrestler from these parts of Georgia who is back to show off some swagger and cause commotion.

