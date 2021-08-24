Heels’ Chris Bauer Knows Wild Bill Is ‘Alive and Well in Me’

In 2020, Diamond Jack became a reality TV star when she appeared as a cast member on the Netflix dating show, Love Is Blind. The series offered a unique concept where cast members essentially ‘dated’ in separated rooms and got engaged without meeting face to face. Early on in the series, Diamond made a connection with a man named Carlton, and the two really seemed to hit it off. However, things started going downhill shortly after their first in-person meeting. When Carlton revealed that he was bisexual, Diamond felt betrayed and what ensued ended up being one of — if not the — most dramatic moments of the show. Even though she didn’t end up going home with the relationship she was hoping for, Diamond did end up becoming a fan favorite. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Diamond Jack.