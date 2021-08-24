Cancel
Maverick skewered Gunsmoke in a hilarious spoof titled ''Gun-Shy''

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the characters wore cowboy hats and rode horses, the case could be made that Maverick was more of a comedy than a Western. The series threw as many punchlines as punches — not to mention "Pappyisms" — and relished the chance to poke fun at the competition. In season five "Three Queens Full," Maverick took aim at Bonanza, casting Jim Backus of Gilligan's Island and Mr. Magoo as "Joe Wheelwright," a thinly veiled parody of Lorne Greene's Ben Cartwright. Just to ensure you didn't miss the joke, Joe Wheelwright had three sons — Moose, Henry, and "Small Paul." They indeed were dead-ringers for Hoss, Adam, and Little Joe.

