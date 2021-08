AEW set the wrestling world on fire this past Friday night with CM Punk’s long-awaited return to the ring. The Chicago native and straight-edge star had been away from wrestling for over seven years after an ugly break-up with WWE, and many assumed he would never return to the ring. His return at the United Center has already drawn nearly five million views on YouTube and is yet another point in favor of All Elite Wrestling being the best in the world of professional wrestling.