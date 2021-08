Hundreds of Allen ISD parents signed and sent a letter on Tuesday afternoon urging a discussion with the district to implement a mask mandate for elementary schools. The letter, signed by more than 600 people, demands a public forum or a meeting between the group, Allen ISD Parents for Safe Schooling, and the district by Aug. 20. The letter also demands an explanation about why the district is not offering virtual school, enforcing a mask mandate for elementary students, abiding by last year’s contact tracing protocol and why last year’s social-distancing requirements are not being enforced.