Salinas, CA

Salinas City Council reschedules meeting after positive COVID-19 case

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas City Council rescheduled their August 24 meeting to September 14 after one individual tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have one positive case. Learned of this potential exposure yesterday afternoon. Late afternoon. The covid positive employee in the course of business had several meetings with city staff throughout the day," City of Salinas Human Resource Department told KION.

They would not provide the specific number of city staff who were in contact with the employee. They also did not specify if the employee was vaccinated or had been in contact with a mix of vaccinated/unvaccinated employees.

Out of concern about technical issues, the council also decided not to host the meeting over zoom.

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

