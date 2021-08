MONROE COUNTY, MI – Rescue crews are searching for a Dearborn Heights man who went missing swimming in Lake Erie in Monroe County Sunday evening. Monroe County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 6:44 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, from a boater on Lake Erie about three quarters of a mile off the shore of Sterling State Park reporting a man on the boat jumped into the water and did not surface, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.