Only missing 10 days for the premiere of the fifth season from The Money Heist on Netflix. And their loyal fans can no longer wait: on social networks they debate about the new characters, discuss what the end will be like and formulate theories about this new installment. Recently, the streaming giant introduced the new characters that will be part of the series. But something that generated an unknown is whether they will continue all the roles that we saw in last season. One of them is Diana Gomez, protagonist of Valeria.