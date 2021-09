Child safety in online environments seems to be on the top of the figurative priority list maintained by big tech firms. Apple recently announced that it will use its photo scanning technology to detect Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on iCloud and will also use on-device machine learning to censor sexual content sent or received by children below 13 years of age. You can find out more details here. In the same vein, Google has also revealed today about how it will be offering safer online experiences for non-adults across its range of products.