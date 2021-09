Even as the oil and gas sector positions itself for the transition to a lower carbon future, oil and gas production is still expected to play a prominent role in the decades ahead. One key area expected to see rapid development is the world-class presalt resource base in Brazil. Concentrated in the Santos Basin, presalt output is forecast to more than double in the next decade. The deepwater expertise of Petrobras—coupled with contributions from integrated oil companies (IOCs) and national oil companies (NOCs)—are expected to drive presalt production growth.