NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With an uptick in COVID-19 cases in schools comes an increased need for testing, health experts say. However, urgent care facilities around North Texas are booking up, leaving many unable to get appointments, and students unsure if they have the virus. Cook Children’s in Fort Worth says they’ve seen a record number of patients in their urgent care centers as of late. Last week their seven urgent care locations saw more than 1,000 kids per day. Before the recent surge, the average number of patients seen in one day was about 600. Many Walgreens and CVS locations don’t have appointments available...