Explore Stunning 360-Degree Panoramic Views of Mars in New NASA Video
On July 3, 2021, NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover captured astonishing panoramic photos of the Red Planet’s unique landscape on Mount Sharp. The images, later assembled into a tour-like video, reveal that Curiosity had cruised into a region consisting of salty sulfates that transition into another area enriched with clay minerals. The varying layers on Mount Sharp, located in the Gale Crater, may help researchers uncover how Mars became the arid environment it is today, reports Mike Wall for Space.com.www.smithsonianmag.com
Comments / 0