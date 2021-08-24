Cancel
Explore Stunning 360-Degree Panoramic Views of Mars in New NASA Video

By Elizabeth Gamillo
Smithonian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 3, 2021, NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover captured astonishing panoramic photos of the Red Planet’s unique landscape on Mount Sharp. The images, later assembled into a tour-like video, reveal that Curiosity had cruised into a region consisting of salty sulfates that transition into another area enriched with clay minerals. The varying layers on Mount Sharp, located in the Gale Crater, may help researchers uncover how Mars became the arid environment it is today, reports Mike Wall for Space.com.

