In Memoriam: Charlie Watts [1941-2021]
A simple man, Charlie Watts was the heartbeat of The Rolling Stones. Literally and figuratively, the world-renowned drummer set the tone for just about everything the band embarked on. From their greatest and biggest hits (“Gimme Shelter”) to their underrated B-sides (“Silver Train”), Charlie Watts provided a kind of rhythm to the Stones that could never be replicated. As a drummer in one of the world’s biggest (and arguably greatest) rock bands of all time, Watts had the least evident rockstar qualities. Sure, he was close with the on stage tornado that was – and still is – Mick Jagger, and, yes, he had his share of substance abuse problems. At his core, though, he was merely a man who loved art, adored making music, and relished in the stillness that his private life granted him. His ear for timing and tempo and his arms-flying drumming juxtaposed that lifestyle flawlessly.www.theaquarian.com
