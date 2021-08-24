Structure fire under investigation at recycling center
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday evening the Grand Junction Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at CORRecycle. They responded after receiving calls about a thick black smoke and flames coming from the building. There were workers inside of the building as flames erupted but they were able to safely evacuate as fire fighters arrived. Those employees inside the building had tried to stop the flames themselves before eventually calling the fire department.www.nbc11news.com
