Knight sets women's world hockey scoring record in US win

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s hockey world championship history with her 45th goal during the United States' 6-0 victory over Russia on Tuesday.

Knight snapped a tie with former U.S. star Cammi Granato at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead.

“It’s really a magical moment, and a dream come true,” Knight said. “I hope the next girl looking up is going to shatter that record, because that’s what it’s all about.”

The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the U.S. record of 78 points at worlds, and Brianna Decker became the U.S. assists leader (39) with the pass to Knight.

“It’s always incredible to watch players make history,” U.S. coach Joel Johnson said. “But to have it happen for two players on the same scoring chance and to see how exciting it was for the whole team was really special to be a part of and I think everyone recognizes that.”

The five-time defending champion Americans took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when Britta Curl knocked home a rebound of Grace Zumwinkle’s shot.

Lee Stecklein made it 3-0 late in the second period with a shot from the blue line, and the U.S. broke it open in the third with three goals in five minutes. Kelly Pannek ended a power-play drought for a 4-0 lead, Abbey Murphy scored her first goal to force a goalie change, and Jesse Compher capped the scoring.

The U.S. (3-0) has started the tournament with three straight shutouts for the third time (2001, 2009). The U.S. looks to extend a 29-game winning streak on Thursday in a showdown against Canada.

Russia (1-2), which was outshot 55-11 in its sixth straight loss to the U.S., faces Finland on Wednesday.

In the other Group A game, Natalie Spooner scored twice to lead Canada to a 5-0 win over Switzerland.

Canada scored three times in a five-minute span during the second period. Emily Clark knocked in a loose puck for a short-handed goal, and Jaime Bourbonnais and Spooner scored 17 seconds apart for a 3-0 advantage. Melodie Daoust scored her second goal of the tournament for Canada's fourth of the period.

Spooner tipped in her second goal at the 1:01 mark of the third, and Switzerland switched to goaltender Saskia Maurer.

Canadian goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer, in her first start, denied Lara Stalder’s breakaway attempt in the final minute of the second. Switzerland’s other good scoring chance came early in the third during a 5-on-3 for 85 seconds, but Maschmeyer kept them scoreless for her second career shutout.

Canada (3-0) has yet to score a first-period goal in the tournament but has outscored opponents 9-0 in the second.

Switzerland (0-3), which has never defeated Canada, will play Finland on Thursday. The Swiss have been held to just one goal in the tournament.

Haruna Yoneyama and Hanae Kubo scored just 71 seconds apart midway through the third period to give Japan a 4-1 win over Hungary in the late Pool B game. Japan improved to 2-1, and Hungary dropped to 0-3.

Sportstheicegarden.com

USA scores 10 against Japan, advances to semis

We have all seen games that some goalies would really just like to forget. Unfortunately for Nana Fujimoto and Team Japan, their quarterfinal matchup against Team USA was one of those games. Fujimoto didn’t look like herself in the first period after a dazzling performance in the group stage. She allowed five goals in the 20 minutes of the game, which sealed her team’s fate, but the real story of the first was the two goals scored by Japan.
SocietyNBC San Diego

More Than 180 Openly LGBTQ+ Athletes in Tokyo – Their Biggest Moments

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been historic for many reasons, but for the LGBTQ+ community, they have a special meaning. There were at least 180 out athletes competing in Tokyo in nearly every sport, according to Outsports. That's three times more than the 56 openly out athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
HockeyTimes Daily

Canada beats US 5-1 in women's world hockey championship

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Rattraw scored twice and Canada overwhelmed the United States 5-1 on Thursday night in the women's world hockey championship. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Hockeylitterboxcats.com

Sunday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Hilary Knight scored two goals and added an assist to break Cammi Granato’s U.S. points record in women’s world hockey championship play, helping the Americans rout Japan 10-2 in the quarterfinals in Calgary, Alberta. With 80 points, the eight-time world champion trails only former Canadian stars Hayley Wickenheiser (86) and Jayna Hefford (83). Alex Carpenter and Grace Zumwinkle each scored twice for the Americans. Megan Keller, Brianna Decker, Caroline Harvey and Dani Cameranesi also added goals. Akane Shiga scored both goals for Japan.
HockeySportsnet.ca

Spooner, Daoust lead Canada to dominant quarterfinal win over Germany

CALGARY — Linemates Natalie Spooner, Sarah Fillier and Melodie Daoust continued to be a productive trio for Canada at the women’s world hockey championship. The three women combined for four goals in the host country’s 7-0 quarterfinal win Saturday over Germany. Spooner scored twice and had an assist. Daoust’s goal...
HockeySports Illustrated

World Championship Roundup: Semifinal Matchups Determined

Quarter-final play started with as much drama as you could ask for as Switzerland would knock off Russia 3-2 in overtime – despite trailing 3-2 in the third period. Russia would get the scoring started early as Yelizaveta Rodnova scored at 1:18 in the first period. Ilona Markova would extend the team's lead at 8:32 for what appeared to be the difference-maker for most of the contest.
SportsSportsnet.ca

Canadian women’s team savours Olympic preparation after pandemic disruption

CALGARY — Never have players on the Canadian women’s hockey team looked forward to the rigours of pre-Olympic preparation more. Ice time wasn’t always available during the COVID-19 pandemic, let alone skating in large groups or playing a game. Olympic team alumni have said the months they lived, trained and...
Sportstheicegarden.com

USA beats Finland 3-0, advances to gold medal game

With a berth in tomorrow’s gold medal game at stake, Team USA and Team Finland found themselves face-to-face yet again. The last time we were blessed with the Women’s World Championships (2019) the Finns thought they had won gold (goal disallowed in overtime) but the Americans snatched it from them.
TennisABC News

Naomi Osaka shares a new mental health approach we can all learn from

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has opened up recently about her mental health struggles and now she is sharing a new strategy to help her cope. Osaka, 23, said on Twitter that she realized she is "extremely self-deprecating" and always thinks she is "never good enough." "I've never told myself that...

