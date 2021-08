Reported by the Governor on August 25, 2021: 55,600 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours. “COVID-19 is still a threat to hardworking New Yorkers, and although we’re fighting every day to keep them safe, we need everyone who’s able to get vaccinated right away,” Governor Hochul said. “The more people we vaccinate, the more families and friends we’re able to keep safe from this terrible virus. Appointments are available, sites are located across the state and the vaccine is free, so don’t delay and get the vaccine as soon as you can.”