'Buffy' Alum Nicholas Brendon Arrested for Alleged Prescription Fraud

Actor Nicholas Brendon was arrested last week and charged with felony prescription fraud, Us Weekly can confirm. ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Cast: Where Are They Now?. The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 50, was stopped by Terre Haute police in Vigo County, Indiana, on Wednesday, August 18. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles native was driving erratically. When police pulled him over and asked for ID, Brendon allegedly gave them an ID bearing the name Kelton Schultz, who he said was his twin brother. (The actor does have an identical twin brother, but his name is Kelly Donovan.)