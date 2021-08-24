Cancel
Florida Couple Arrested After Using Fake Vaccination Cards for Hawaii Trip

By Big Ced
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Hawaii, a Florida couple was arrested for using fake vaccination cards to avoid a 10-day quarantine period. According to NBC News, Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, went on vacation to Hawaii on Aug. 11 but were arrested for using fake vaccination records for themselves and their children. Authorities found it suspicious that the kids were born in 2016 and 2017, and the vaccine has not yet been approved for kids under 12.

Calabasas, CAPosted by
US105

Mother Takes on Mountain Lion to Save 5-Year-Old Son

A mother in California jumped into action on Sunday and saved her 5-year-old son from a mountain lion attack. According to a press release from the The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the attack happened at the boy's home in Calabasas, California while the boy was playing in the front yard.
Louisiana StatePosted by
US105

Local Animal Shelter Set To Deliver Supplies To Louisiana

A local animal rescue in Temple is preparing to deliver supplies to Louisiana. Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo is stepping up to help areas in Louisiana hit hard by Hurricane Ida. As the rescue prepares to pack their trailer with supplies they are asking for the community help to make it a success.
Louisiana StatePosted by
US105

How Texans can Help Those Affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana over the weekend, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Now our neighbors to the east need our help. Hurricane Ida stormed into Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, which was the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The massive storm left New Orleans without power, and the people of Louisiana needing help with supplies like water, food, and clothing.
Texas StatePosted by
US105

Keep the Good Times Rollin: Texas Is Now Free to Produce Smokable Hemp

A ban on the manufacture, distribution, and retail sale of smokable hemp products in Texas was recently overturned after a long battle over legality. On August 23, 2021, Judge Lora Livingston of the 261st District Court sided in favor of the plaintiffs in the case of Crown Distributing LLC, et al. v. Texas Department of State Health Services, et al, who were opposed to the ban on distribution and sales of smokable hemp.
Texas StatePosted by
US105

5 Fun and Easy Date Ideas for Kid-Free Parents in Central Texas

It’s that glorious time of the year where we send our little bundles of joy off into the world and let them be someone else’s problem for the day. Of course we all love our children, but after 3 months being home with our little humans nonstop, it’s nice to have some time back. Most of us work in some capacity, so you’ll still have to make some time, but now that there are no kids during the day, you and your significant other can carve out a little time for yourselves.

