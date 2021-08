Jacksonville, Fl — It’s another day of heat and humidity but we’ll also see the return of some showers and thunderstorms. “We’ll see some tropical moisture surging back into the area. Kind of on the southern and eastern flank of what’s left of Ida. It’s not true, direct impacts of Ida. But there’s a band of tropical moisture that extends to the south and east and it bends south and westward into the Gulf of Mexico. That’ll push north and eastward today and tomorrow”, said Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh.