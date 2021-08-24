Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Allure Names Jessica Cruel New Editor in Chief

By Kathryn Hopkins
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6ALe_0bbi3xRQ00

Click here to read the full article.

Condé Nast has appointed Jessica Cruel editor in chief of Allure, succeeding Michelle Lee, who jumped ship to join Netflix.

Cruel is no stranger to the beauty media brand, having joined Allure in 2019, first as features director and later becoming content director. During her time at the title, she has worked to develop editorial content across multiple platforms, as well as special projects including the Allure Podcast, the Allure Beauty Box subscription program, and the Readers’ Choice Awards and Best of Beauty Awards franchises.

More from WWD

Prior to joining Allure, Cruel served as deputy beauty director at Refinery29, and has also held editorial roles at Self, PopSugar and New York magazine.

“I am so thrilled that Jessica is Allure’s new editor in chief,” said Anna Wintour, chief content officer at Condé Nast . “It is no small feat to follow in Michelle Lee’s footsteps, but I have no doubt that Jessica can do just that. She is a natural leader and a brilliant journalist, and she exudes a positive energy that is felt by all those lucky enough to work with her.”

Allure recently opened a store in New York City’s SoHo through a licensing partnership with Stôur Group. It’s set over two floors, featuring around 300 makeup, hair care and skin care products at any given time, curated by staffers at Allure. T he hope is that it can build off the success of its beauty recommendations and The Allure Beauty Box, a handpicked selection of editor-approved beauty products that launched in 2012, of which revenue has risen 10 percent year-over-year.

A representative for Allure said site traffic has risen 5 percent year-over-year, while engagement is up 13 percent. This comes as speculation continues to persist around the future of the print magazine, although in a January interview with WWD , Lee insisted that print remains core to the brand.

“As a longtime beauty editor, working at Allure is a dream. It has always served as an unparalleled source of beauty journalism, as well as my personal mood board and shopping guide,” Cruel said. “I am thrilled to shepherd Allure through the next chapter — one focused on making industry-wide impact, spotlighting the many communities that use beauty as a form of self-expression, and celebrating how these practices connect us all.”

As for Lee, she took to her Instagram in July to announce that she was leaving the beauty title after close to six years to join Netflix ’s marketing team as vice president of editorial and publishing where she’ll be working closely with its chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John.

FOR MORE, SEE:

2021 Media Moves: The Washington Post is Beefing Up its TikTok Team and More

Condé Nast Traveler Debuts Global Issue

Not Much Has Changed Since the Studio 54 Days, Says Ian Schrager

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Schrager
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allure#The Allure Podcast#Wwd Abse L#National Geographic#Self#Popsugar#St Ur Group#The Washington Post#Tiktok Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

Live From New York, It’s Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. The Council of Fashion Designers and IMG, which are working hand-in-hand this season to organize New York Fashion Week, are anticipating a smooth return to live shows — provided no one comes down with the Delta variant. With the variant wreaking havoc in cities across the U.S., both organizations are taking health and safety precautions very seriously, requiring proof of vaccination for entry, recommending showgoers wear masks inside and reducing the number of people allowed in each venue. All models, hair and makeup stylists and photographers and anyone working backstage and on the premises...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

2021 Media Moves: Julia von Boehm Leaves InStyle and More

Click here to read the full article. The revolving door of the media industry never stops. Here, WWD rounds up some notable moves of late. Tuesday, 31 AugustMore from WWDChristie's Unveils S.I. Newhouse Art CollectionCondé Nast, Google Pixel Cover CampaignInside Peak at CollegeFashionista's CF Clubhouse Julia von Boehm’s departure InStyle fashion director Julia von Boehm is leaving her full-time role at the magazine, although she will continue to work with the Meredith-owned brand on a freelance basis. She’s leaving to focus on her lifestyle site JuliavonBoehm.com, which she launched in 2018, the same year she became InStyle’s fashion director. Prior to InStyle, she...
EntertainmentNew Haven Register

UTA Signs Photographer, Creative Director and Activist Misan Harriman (EXCLUSIVE)

The world-renowned British-Nigerian artist is a self-taught photographer, who endeavors to leverage the power of an image to eradicate racism. As such, Harriman often focuses his lens toward matters of social and racial justice. Recently, the photographer’s visual coverage of the Black Lives Matter movement in London garnered him widespread acclaim after his photos were featured in BBC, British Vogue and The Guardian.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Mel Ottenberg Named Interview Magazine Editor in Chief

Mel Ottenberg has been promoted to editor in chief at Interview. He joined the famed title in 2018—which was founded by Andy Warhol in 1969—as creative director when the title was brought back from the dead after shuttering and filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The New York Times sat down with Ottenberg, who says his first issue at the helm (which comes out in October) will be include some changes. “It’s fun because now you can do anything,” he says. “I get to take risks and switch things up. I get to surprise people. As editor in chief, my vibe will be about rapid change and taking change.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Leni Klum Channels Her Mom in a Blue Bubble Dress & Glittering Heels on the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Leni Klum made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana this weekend, channeling her mom Heidi Klum with ease. The 17-year-old star strutted down the catwalk for the brand’s Alta Moda presentation in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, modeling the collection for a slew of celebrities in the crowd including Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. For the show, the teenager donned a strapless stretch double satin corset dress and skirt in a bright shade of blue. Her outfit also included an unmissable gem-coated necklace as well as a tall coordinating crown. The finishing touch of the runway look then came in the form...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Diddy’s Girls! The Combs Sisters Made Their Couture Runway Debut at Alta Moda

This weekend, the stars converged on Venice to take in Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda collection. With a guest list that read like a Hollywood who’s who, a special performance from Jennifer Hudson, and outfits delivered by gondola, the event was an extravaganza. Naturally, Sean Combs was right in the middle of the action. The hip hop icon’s love of fashion is well documented, but he was in the audience this season for a special reason: the runway debuts of his daughters, 14-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, and 15-year old Chance.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Saweetie Reigns in a Dolce & Gabbana Gown and Jeweled Ankle-Strap Stilettos

Saweetie is a true ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana and knows how to represent the iconic brand with a dignified ensemble. The “Best Friend” singer arrived at the Piazza San Marco in Venice for the fashion house’s star-studded event wearing a holographic silver skirt with an A-line silhouette and fitted sleeveless black top. The skirt features a cinched waist with a jeweled front bow. She paired the outfit with embellished long fitted gloves and a silver beret featuring crystals for a stately appearance. While Saweetie is always taking fashion risks and wearing daring catsuits and other duds, the singer likes to elevate...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Fashion Group International to Offer NYFW Info

Click here to read the full article. LINES OF COMMUNICATION: When it comes to the ins and outs of New York Fashion Week, clarity is always in demand. An addition to the battalion of analysis is the Fashion Group International’s Communique, a nightly fashion report that will be sent out throughout NYFW.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Marc Jacobs RTW Fall 2021Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 NYFW will be awash with vaccinated critics, TikTok-ers, influencers, editors and other fashion authorities, from the time it gets underway Sept. 8 until the finale on Sept. 12. FGI aims to stake its territory amidst the daily...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Kim Jones Joins 2021 LVMH Prize Jury

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Kim Jones, artistic director of women’s collections at Fendi, is the newest member to join the all-star panel of the LVMH Prize’s 2021 jury, it was announced on Instagram today. The other jury members of this eighth edition are Virgil Abloh; Jonathan Anderson; Maria Grazia Chiuri; Marc Jacobs and Stella McCartney, as well as Delphine Arnault; Sidney Toledano, chairman and ceo of LVMH Fashion Group, and Jean-Paul Claverie, an adviser to LVMH chief Bernard Arnault and head of corporate philanthropy at the group. They were all on previous editions’ juries.More from WWDFendi Couture...
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Lindsay Peoples Wagner Shares Her Vision for The Cut, What's on the Agenda for Fashion Lobbyists

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. Lindsay Peoples Wagner lays out her vision for The Cut. Since stepping into her role as editor-in-chief of The Cut earlier this year, Lindsay Peoples Wagner has made it clear that she wants to use her new platform to highlight difficult discussions about the industry's shortcomings around race. We were given a first taste of her agenda in her editor's letter for the fall fashion issue, which critiques the industry's surface-level attempts to apologize for a history of exclusivity. Other features that demonstrate her promise to make the vertical more inclusive include a profile of Naomi Campbell by Michaela Angela Davis, an anthology of Black supermodels by Jason Campbell and an exploration of the past and future of American fashion by Cathy Horyn. {Business of Fashion}
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Dad

The Dad’s Editor in Chief Gives Channel 12 Anchor a New Dad Starter Kit

My wife asked, “Are you going to wear something nice on tv?” I said, “Yeah.”. Adam asked me to provide a “refresher course” on parenting a baby. It’s been 9 years since I’ve had a newborn, but thankfully, The Dad team is made up of dad experts. If Adam wanted a reminder of what it’s like to have a new baby, I could’ve cried uncontrollably, kept him up all night, threw up on his shirt, and pooped my pants. Messy. Instead, our team carefully curated a new dad starter kit, with all the necessities for a new dad.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Ungrateful Bride? Amy Roloff DRAGGED For Not Thanking Matt

Little People, Big World fans have a lot to be excited for. While Amy and Chris’ big day may be over, but there are still more exciting details coming out about the wedding. While it may have been seemingly innocent, fans were quick to take notice that Amy didn’t thank someone that played an integral role in making sure her second wedding went off without a hitch. Keep reading to find out more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy