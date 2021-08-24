Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kylie Swim Is Coming: Here’s Everything to Know About Kylie Jenner’s New Brand

By Layla Ilchi
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qW1yz_0bbi3unF00

Click here to read the full article.

Kylie Jenner is gearing up to expand her footprint in the fashion world.

Jenner debuted her new swimwear brand, called Kylie Swim, in an Instagram post on Aug. 17, posting a Polaroid image of herself in a cutout pink and yellow bathing suit. The post was captioned with “coming soon…”

More from WWD

Since the initial post, both Jenner and the Kylie Swim Instagram account have been teasing pieces from the brand, which has yet to reveal a launch date. The other posts include another series of Polaroid images and a video of models dressed in pink, yellow and orange bathing suits in one-piece and bikini styles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner (@kylieswim)

WWD reported in May that Jenner filed trademark requests for “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner ” for apparel items such as “ swimwear , beach cover-ups, headwear, tops, bottoms, footwear and robes,” as well as swimwear-related accessories like sunglasses, towels, outdoor blankets, beach bags and other items.

Kylie Swim is Jenner’s first solo venture in the fashion world. She also co-runs the fashion label Kendall + Kylie with her older sister Kendall Jenner.

The brand adds to Jenner’s growing business empire. She launched her popular makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2015 with the brand’s bestselling lip kits that capitalized on her signature pout. She’s since expanded the brand to all other makeup categories and launched a secondary beauty brand, Kylie Skin, in 2019.

In November 2019, Jenner signed a deal with Coty Inc. , which purchased a 51 percent majority stake in the beauty brand for $600 million. This valued Kylie Cosmetics at $1.2 billion. Through the investment, Jenner relaunched the brand in July to offer vegan formulas and new packaging.

Kylie Swim’s product list and price range have not been revealed. This post will be updated when more news on the brand is released.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

READ MORE HERE:

Kim Kardashian West Not Rebranding KKW Beauty to Drop ‘W’

How Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics Brand Became a $1 Billion Dollar Business

How Kris Jenner Built a Beauty Empire

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kylie Cosmetics#Vegan#Polaroid#Kendall Kylie#Coty Inc#Cosmetics Brand Became
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPage Six

Kourtney Kardashian shares sexy PDA photo with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is becoming too hot to handle. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress with lace-up sides while sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are vacationing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kylie Jenner Drops a Major Pregnancy Clue That Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott May Be a Boy

Baby No. 2! Kylie Jenner dropped a major pregnancy clue that she could be expecting a boy with Travis Scott while gushing over daughter Stormi Webster on Tuesday, August 24. “Favorite girl,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, wrote with a blue heart emoji to caption a series of photos of her daughter. Stormi, 3, could be seen twirling and posing while wearing stylish baggy jeans, a Space Jam T-shirt and blue and white Nike sneakers.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her First Insta Post-Pregnancy News and It's Not What You Think

So. Um. Last week Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she's about to welcome another grandchild, the internet spiraled, and two seconds later TMZ broke the news that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second baby. It was truly a rollercoaster, but Kylie has said...approximately nothing on the subject—though she did just hop onto Instagram to post her first photo since the news dropped. And nope: it's not a photo confirming her pregnancy. It's a swimsuit pic promoting her new Kylie Swim line, because if anyone knows how to turn media attention into a PR stunt for their new brand, it's Kris Jenner's daughter!
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is How Far Kris Jenner Got In School

Kris Jenner has gained a reputation over the years for being a tough-as-nails, business-oriented "momager" who has successfully become both the matriarch of her family and one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The reality star, presenter, businessperson, and television producer is known for turning her family's franchise into a family empire thanks to their clothing, skincare, fragrance lines, and of course, their show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," which also happens to be one of the longest-running reality television series, per Insider.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Stormi Webster Looks So Grown Up in Kylie Jenner's Sassy New Photos

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby. Kylie Jenner may be expecting baby no. 2, but she will always have a "favorite girl." The Kylie Swim founder shared a series of adorable snapshots of three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on Aug. 24, writing, "favorite girl," with a blue heart emoji. Stormi rocks oversized washed-out denim jeans, black and cobalt Nike sneakers and an O.G. Space Jam tee.
CelebritiesElle

Inside Kylie Jenner's Private Second Pregnancy: She's ‘a Few Months Along’

News of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy broke earlier today, and a source spoke to People about how Jenner felt about the time up until the news became public. She has been “enjoying her pregnancy in private,” a source told People. “Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Kylie Jenner?

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Kylie Jenner in the headlines. The 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been relatively quiet since she and partner Travis Scott quarantined themselves with their daughter, Stormi, for the better part of 2020. However, considering the small tension from her off-again...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Every Time the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Shut Down Pregnancy Speculation: Kourtney, Kylie and More

Clapping back! Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the famous family haven’t hesitated to clear the air when it comes to pregnancy rumors. Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi with Travis Scott in February 2018, and three years later, sparked speculation that baby No. 2 was on the way. However, she seemingly shut down the rumors with a handful of Instagram Stories in July 2021, when she appeared to sip an alcoholic drink and ate fish.
CelebritiesIn Style

Kylie Jenner Is Expecting Her Second Child

KylieBaby has a new muse — Kylie Jenner is expecting a second child, according to People. Multiple sources told the publication that Jenner is pregnant with her on-again, off-again beau Travis Scott. Yesterday, Caitlyn Jenner shared that her 19th grandchild was on the way, saying that the new delivery was already "in the oven." A separate source told Page Six that the entire family is "thrilled" with the news and TMZ notes that Jenner is in the "very early stages" of the pregnancy and doesn't know the sex of the baby just yet.
crossroadstoday.com

Kylie Jenner ‘excited’ to welcome second baby

Kylie Jenner is “excited” to welcome her second child. The 24-year-old reality star is reportedly expecting another baby with Travis Scott – with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi – and sources have said she is “doing well” and can’t wait to welcome her impending arrival. A source told...
Tenniswmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner Wears a Fuzzy Bottega Veneta Dress on a Yacht

Summer is almost over, but for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, knitwear season is in full swing. Or maybe it never ended? The most famous sisters on the planet have spent their vacations in several envy-inducing locales, and apparently, Kendall Jenner is the latest sister to get the summer experimental knitwear memo as she luxuriates in the Corsican golden hour.
Celebritiesnewbeauty.com

Kylie Jenner Reveals How Long It Really Takes to Get Her Glammed

When Kylie Jenner launched her YouTube channel five years ago, mainly covering all-things beauty, we poured a glass of wine, put up our feet and eagerly pressed play. Fast forward to now, Kylie has given subscribers an inside look into her shoe closet, her Kylie Cosmetics HQ and her glam sessions, but the star’s most recent post, which debuted her upcoming 24th birthday collection, showed us how long it takes her makeup artist Ariel Tejada to do her glam from start to finish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy