Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Summer of Disney Plus' Event Sprinkles Magic in London With 'Loki,' 'Soul'-Inspired Party

By K.J. Yossman
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaunching at the outset of a pandemic in the U.K. meant Disney Plus didn’t have a chance to throw a party when the streaming service debuted in March 2020. It’s something the U.K. arm of the House of Mouse were quick to rectify, inviting media and a sprinkle of celebrities to West London for a “Summer of Disney Plus” party just a month after the U.K. eased pandemic-induced restrictions on social gatherings.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Magic#West London#Uk#Disney Plus#The House Of Mouse#Variety China Box Office#Bbc#Thai#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Adopted Woman Discovers She Is a Princess 28 Years Later, Disney Movie Forthcoming

Imagine being adopted, and while on the search for your birth parents, you find out that you are actually a princess? It sounds like the plot of a Disney movie, right?. Well, this is actually the real-life story of Sarah Culberson, but reportedly, it will soon be a Disney film as Disney is set to make a movie on Sarah’s story, which is a pretty amazing one. Sarah was adopted and lived with her parents in West Virginia. When she turned 21, she decided to go on the hunt for her birth parents. She found out her mother unfortunately passed due to cancer 10 years prior, so all that was left was her biological dad.
MoviesStanford Daily

From Snow White to Moana: The Evolution of Disney Princesses

Most of us remember watching Disney princess movies growing up — it is safe to assume that almost everyone has seen at least one of them. Generations grew up with these fancy, beautiful princesses, sometimes even serving as role models with their kindness and loving personas. The impact of these princess movies, however, is far from benign. Many of them taught kids the stifling bonds of gender roles and emphasized the importance of looks and beauty standards. In recent years, though, Disney has attempted to redefine what it means to be a Disney princess. This move gives hope for young generations, especially girls, to be powerful on their own.
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Official! London has one of the world’s most Instagrammable neighbourhoods

Following the bombshell earlier this year that the best place to live in London is Teddington, another post bit of west London is now clambering on to the winner’s podium. In a study by top10casinos.com, the leafy westside hood was the only UK destination to come in the Top 10 of the world’s ‘Most Instagrammable Celebrity Neighbourhoods’. The rest of the leaderboard was dominated by the US, with Miami at No 1, Hollywood at No 2 and Nashville at No 3.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Developing Movies Exclusively For Disney Plus

Before the pandemic came along and threw a spanner in the works of the entire world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four expansion plans were crystal clear. The feature films would continue to premiere exclusively in theaters, while the episodic shows would roll out on Disney Plus. But it hasn’t been quite that straightforward.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Bluey is the Kid’s Show That’s More Popular Than Loki on Disney+

To be fair it’s not hard to think that a show like Bluey would overtake Loki or any other show, especially in a pandemic when a lot of people still aren’t going out as much as they used to. Plus, there are other factors that would explain why Bluey is overtaking other shows, such as the fact that it’s a simple program, doesn’t challenge kids too much but also doesn’t dumb down anything for them, and is colorful and chipper the whole way throughout. Animation such as Looney Tunes is classic, as are several of the other Disney animated series that are there to be enjoyed, and to be realistic, the popularity of any show on Disney+ is bound to come and go depending on the interests of the fans. One should recall that when a lot of us were kids we went through cartoons left and right whenever they were introduced, and didn’t always bemoan when they were taken off unless they were one of our favorites. Just think of how many shows Disney+ promoted when they first started up a while ago and how many shows they didn’t fully promote when moving to a streaming platform.
cosmicbook.news

Marvel Open To 'Eternals' Disney Plus Release

With Kevin Feige's Phase 4 woke approach looking like a huge bomb, it's revealed that Marvel is open to Eternals getting released on Disney Plus. Following Black Widow epically bombing big time and with Shang-Chi likely the next big fail, Kevin Feige offers Eternals could get released at the same time in theaters and on Disney Plus (via CBM):
TV SeriesPosted by
94.5 KATS

Everything New on Disney Plus in September 2021

In September, Disney+ is adding a slew of new titles, mostly on the TV and shorts side of things. There‘s Star Wars: Visions, a collection of new new anime films set in the Star Wars galaxy, along with the premiere of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., the modern day (and gender-swapped) reboot of the old Doogie Howser sitcom about a precocious kid doctor.
MoviesPosted by
KISS 106

Disney Plus Is Making a New ‘Home Alone’

Disney has now owned the 20th Century Fox library long enough that we should start to see just what properties from that company that Disney considers not only valuable but viable in the 2020s. Take, for example, the announcement today that they are producing a brand new Home Alone movie, based on the hugely popular franchise of the early 1990s, for their Disney+ streaming service. One suspects the original film must be very popular among Disney+ subscribers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

The Infatuation London Summer ’21 Bucket List

21 Things To Eat, Drink, & Do During The Summer Of Sun, Fun, &... Vaxxed Huns. Welcome to summer 2021, herein declared the season of sun, fun, and vaxxed-up huns. Arguably we haven’t put this much pressure on a summer since the year we turned 18 and fell for the siren song of Magaluf. Which yes, is just LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem on repeat. But that’s a story for a different guide. This guide is exclusively about summer 2021, and after a year that has loosely resembled a giant steaming pile of horse shit, there’s a lot riding on it being the best! one! ever! But thanks to this bucket list you’ll know exactly how and where to start your own months of sunny pandemic freedom.
Movieswmagazine.com

Phoebe Dynevor Will Star in a Very Millennial Queer Love Triangle Series

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor will take a short break from traversing the romantic dramas of the Regency generation, and instead explore those of the millennial generation. She’s set to both star in and executive produce an adaptation of Naoise Dolan’s novel Exciting Times for Amazon. Because of the author’s Irish provenance and matter-of-fact take on millennial anxiety, it’s been compared to the work of Sally Rooney (Normal People), though this tale comes with a queer twist.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Marvel Is Developing a Disney Plus Halloween Special

Marvel is seeking a Latino actor for an upcoming Halloween-themed project, as reported by TheWrap on Thursday afternoon. While details surrounding the special are shrouded in mystery, we do know that the finished product will premiere on Disney+. According to TheWrap, “The studio is looking for Latino male in his 30s to star in the Halloween Special, which is eyeing to begin production in early 2022.”
TV Showstalentrecap.com

5 Things To Know About ‘AGT’s Psychic Peter Antoniou

On June 29, Peter Antoniou took to the America’s Got Talent for the first time. He shocked judges with his psychic abilities when he was able to tell Terry Crews and Sofia Vergara where they put their “missing things.” It’s no surprise that he made it to the live shows and will be returning to the stage next week!
Calabasas, CAtheacorn.com

Girls find magic in Disney bake-off

Combine two lifelong BFFs with a love of baking, a pinch of teamwork and a dash of magic, and you get Aja Purkin and Ella Silver, who will be featured on a new, unscripted competitive baking show, “Disney’s Magic Bake Off.” The show is a collaboration between Disney Channel and Tastemade, a food and lifestyle focused media company.
PetsPosted by
FanSided

Dug Days shorts are coming to Disney Plus in September

It’s time for the Dug Days of summer! Or is that the dog days? Well in September, Disney Plus is giving us all new Pixar shorts inspired by the movie UP!. And of course, with Dug as part of the focus of the new series of shorts, it just makes sense that it would be called Dug Days. So what exactly can we expect from this new Disney Plus series?
ComicsComicBook

Disney Sea Launches Anime-Inspired Buffet for Magical Girls

When it comes to anime, there are few tropes as beloved as that of the magical girl. From Sailor Moon to Madoka Magica and beyond, the magical girl story has become a go-to for fans, and it has even expanded into mediums beyond anime. These days, it seems the trope knows no bounds, and one Disney park is about to bring the idea to a restaurant close to home.
Hip Hopskiddle.com

Strictly VIP - London Most Exclusive Party

London’s SEXIEST Hip Hop & Rnb event RETURNS! Your WCW's Favourite Night out. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. London’s SEXIEST Hip Hop & Rnb event RETURNS! Your WCW's Favourite Night out ;) Join us in the heart of...
Traveldisneydining.com

40 Of The Disney Fab 50 Character Sculptures Revealed

The countdown to Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary continues! As October 1, 2021, draws near, Disney is dishing out all sorts of excitement that we can expect for the 18-month celebration. At Magic Kingdom Park we’re ready to experience the newest nighttime spectacular called “Disney Enchantment“. At EPCOT, the new nighttime spectacular “Harmonious” is coming to the Disney Park, as is the newest attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we’ve seen the return of Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage. Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, we’re gearing up for “Disney KiteTails” which will take Disney characters and vibrant colors to new heights. While we’re thrilled with all these new experiences, the “Disney Fab 50” character collection coming to all four parks is drawing our attention today as Disney has revealed 40 of the 50 characters thus far!
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

New Photos Of the ‘Bedknobs and Broomsticks’ Musical Revealed

The Bedknobs and Broomsticks musical has officially launched in theatres across the pond. News about the adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1971 story regarding an apprentice witch fighting Nazis was slim over here in the States. Today we were able to get a better look at the production thanks to new photos.
BusinessWDW News Today

Jo Malone London Replacing Origins at Disney Springs

Origins in Town Center at Disney Springs has closed and will be replaced by Jo Malone London. The sign for Origins remains up, but the windows now advertise Jo Malone London “coming soon.”. Jo Malone London is “a British lifestyle brand known for its unique fragrance portfolio and luxury products...

Comments / 0

Community Policy