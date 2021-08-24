'Summer of Disney Plus' Event Sprinkles Magic in London With 'Loki,' 'Soul'-Inspired Party

To be fair it’s not hard to think that a show like Bluey would overtake Loki or any other show, especially in a pandemic when a lot of people still aren’t going out as much as they used to. Plus, there are other factors that would explain why Bluey is overtaking other shows, such as the fact that it’s a simple program, doesn’t challenge kids too much but also doesn’t dumb down anything for them, and is colorful and chipper the whole way throughout. Animation such as Looney Tunes is classic, as are several of the other Disney animated series that are there to be enjoyed, and to be realistic, the popularity of any show on Disney+ is bound to come and go depending on the interests of the fans. One should recall that when a lot of us were kids we went through cartoons left and right whenever they were introduced, and didn’t always bemoan when they were taken off unless they were one of our favorites. Just think of how many shows Disney+ promoted when they first started up a while ago and how many shows they didn’t fully promote when moving to a streaming platform.