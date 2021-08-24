Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Tisagenlecleucel Misses EFS End Point in aggressive B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Trial

By Nichole Tucker
targetedonc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BELINDA clinical trial results show that tisagenlecleucel did not outperform standard of care in aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Treatment with the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) in patients with aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment, did not improve event-free survival (EFS) compared with the standard of care, missing the primary end point of the phase 3 BELINDA study, according to a press release issued by Novartis.1.

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#Follicular Lymphoma#T Cell Lymphoma#Efs#Nct03570892#Ecog#Iv Bendamustine#Novartis#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Cancertargetedonc.com

Challenges Surrounding CAR T-Cell Therapy in Follicular Lymphoma

Sattva S. Neelapu, MD, discusses the challenges surrounding chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of follicular lymphoma and other lymphomas. Sattva S. Neelapu, MD, a professor in the Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the challenges surrounding chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of follicular lymphoma and other lymphomas.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Cardiovascular Risk May Increase With Radiotherapy Use During Treatment of Early-Stage Hodgkin Lymphoma

PET-negative patients who are treated with radiotherapy had a slightly increased absolute cardiovascular disease risk, although magnitude of these effects varied widely. Although a majority of patients with early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma experience reduced relapse risk with advanced radiotherapy techniques, the long-term risk of increased cardiovascular disease should be monitored, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Cancerhealio.com

Remission by ’whatever means’: The role of CAR-T, HSCT for younger patients with ALL

Clinicians who treat blood cancers often disagree whether chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies are a potential replacement for hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Initial investigations into the use of CAR T cells led to divergent strategies. Some trials explored their use as a replacement for HSCT, whereas others evaluated them as a bridging strategy.
CancerMedicalXpress

Discovery suggests potential new treatment for deadly blood cancer

A drug used to treat certain advanced breast cancers may offer a new treatment option for a deadly blood cancer known as myelofibrosis, new research from UVA Cancer Center suggests. The drug, palbociclib, may be able to prevent the scarring of bone marrow that existing treatments for myelofibrosis cannot. This...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Berzosertib Does Not Extend PFS in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Adding berzosertib, a novel ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related inhibitor drug, to standard-of-care chemotherapy does not extend progression-free survival for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. Adding berzosertib, a novel ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related inhibitor (ATR) drug, to standard-of-care chemotherapy does not extend progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer...
CancerMedicalXpress

New advances in treating non-small cell lung cancer

A new publication by Yale Cancer Center highlights recent breakthrough therapies developed to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The goal of the study is to provide views on how basic science advances will impact clinical research areas to help influence how NSCLC will be managed over the coming decade. The perspective is published online today in the journal Nature Medicine.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Exploring CD38 Antibodies as Treatment in Multiple Myeloma

Thomas G. Martin, MD, discusses the use of anti-CD38 antibodies in patients with multiple myeloma. Thomas G. Martin, MD, clinical professor of Medicine and associate director of the Myeloma Program at University of California, San Francisco; and coleader of the Cancer Immunology & Immunotherapy Program at the Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the use of anti-CD38 antibodies in patients with multiple myeloma.
Healthonclive.com

Zandelisib/Zanubrutinib Produces Promising Safety, Efficacy in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies

Alexey V. Danilov, MD, discusses the safety and efficacy achieved with the novel combination comprised of zandelisib and zanubrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. The novel PI3Kδ inhibitor zandelisib (ME-401) plus the BTK inhibitor zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) demonstrated encouraging clinical activity and tolerability when used in patients with relapsed or...
MarketsStreet.Com

Fate Therapeutics Stock Falls on Trial Data for Lymphoma Treatment

Fate Therapeutics (FATE) - Get Report stock tumbled Friday after the biopharma reported mixed results from a clinical trial of its treatment for B-cell lymphoma. Shares of the San Diego company at last check were off 17% at $71. The company said six patients in two groups treated with the...
Healthcancernetwork.com

Second-Line Pembrolizumab Plus Gemcitabine, Vinorelbine, And Liposomal Doxorubicin Demonstrates Efficacy in R/R Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Pembrolizumab, gemcitabine, vinorelbine, and liposomal doxorubicin appears to be a successful bridging regimen for patients with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma. The combination of second-line pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus gemcitabine, vinorelbine, and liposomal doxorubicin (GVD) can be a successful therapy to bridge patients with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin Lymphoma to high-dose therapy and...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Novartis' Kymriah Disappoints in Phase III for Aggressive B-Cell NHL

Novartis reported that its Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) failed to hit its primary endpoint in the Phase III BELINDA trial in aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment. Kymriah is the company’s CD19-directed CAR-T therapy, which is approved for patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.
Healthtargetedonc.com

Schuster Addresses Treatment Options in DLBCL Treatment

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Hematologic Malignancies,. One year after being diagnosed with CD-10- positive and CD10-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma being treated with R-CHOP, and achieving complete remission, a PET/CT scan confirmed relapse in a 74-year-old male patient. One year after being diagnosed with...
CancerMedicalXpress

Fundamental feature of aggressive lymphomas discovered

Research led by the University of Southampton has revealed a new fundamental feature of aggressive B-cell lymphomas which could open the door to further research into early detection and treatment of the disease. Over 14,000 people are diagnosed with lymphoma each year in the UK, making it the fifth most...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Durvalumab/Radiotherapy May Fill Unmet Medical Need in Bladder Cancer Subset

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, study co-investigator Yousef Zakharia, explained the background and results of the DUART study. Treatment with radiation and the immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab (Imfinzi) appeared to be safe, tolerable, and showed a disease control rate (DCR) of 92% in patients with locally advanced and unresectable bladder cancer who are cisplatin-ineligible/unfit for surgery, according to findings from the DUART study (NCT02891161).
Cancertargetedonc.com

Patient With RET-Mutated Thyroid Cancer Is Eligible for Multiple Targeted Therapies

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. Twelve months after a male patient with RET-mutant thyroid cancer was no longer asymptomatic, the patient developed symptoms that led the treating physician to discover metastatic disease. Twelve months after a male patient with thyroid cancer was no...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Optimal Second-Line Therapy for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Daniel O. Persky, MD, reflects on a patient’s relapse with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and the rationale behind treatment with polatuzumab + BR. Daniel O. Persky, MD: What are the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guideline recommendations for patients who have relapsed? [Regarding] second-line treatment for patients such as ours in this case with relapsed/refractory [R/R] diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL], I think a common definition for refractory lymphoma is either [a] lack of complete response upon completion of first-line therapy or relapse within 6 months of completion of first-line therapy. In the case of our patient, it’s a little bit further out, meaning 9 months as opposed to within 6 months. Generally speaking, the relapses that occur within the first year have worse outcomes. As a percentage, I would say, probably about 30% to 40% of patients relapse after frontline treatment, and about 5% to 10% of patients are refractory.
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

A Case of Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Expert hematologist/oncologist Daniel O. Persky, MD, reviews the case of a 73-year-old woman who is diagnosed with and treated for DLBCL, later to relapse and require novel therapy. Daniel O. Persky, MD: It’s my pleasure to discuss with you a case of a 73-year-old woman with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma...
CancerMedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drugs could improve colorectal cancer survival

Common blood pressure drugs may improve survival for patients with colorectal cancer, a new study suggests. After reviewing outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers and thiazide diuretics were all associated with decreased mortality. They also found that patients who took their blood pressure drugs consistently were less likely to die from their cancer.
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Roxadustat Increases Hemoglobin In Patients With Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia

Roxadustat appears to be a well-tolerated, effective treatment for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Roxadustat appears to be a well-tolerated, effective treatment for chemotherapy-induced anemia, according to a press release by FibroGen, Inc. Roxadustat is an oral medication composed of HIF-PH inhibitors, which promote red blood cell production, also known as erythropoiesis. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy