Tisagenlecleucel Misses EFS End Point in aggressive B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Trial
The BELINDA clinical trial results show that tisagenlecleucel did not outperform standard of care in aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Treatment with the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) in patients with aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment, did not improve event-free survival (EFS) compared with the standard of care, missing the primary end point of the phase 3 BELINDA study, according to a press release issued by Novartis.1.www.targetedonc.com
