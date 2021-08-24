Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tuesday press conference notes: Paul Chryst discusses Isaac Guerendo, COVID-19 vaccination rates and more

By Michael Hogan
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It was energizing to see Isaac stay healthy to where he could take advantage of those reps,” Chryst said. “I think what came out of that was he can gain confidence in understanding the position. That’s why reps are so valuable. There were times today where it may not be what you want it to be, but it’s a great learning opportunity. To get it, you got to be in it. A lot of it is reactionary.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
234K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#American Football#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Madison, WIPosted by
247Sports

Notes: Paul Chryst knows at least three true freshman who will play this season

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin signed its best recruiting class in the internet rankings era during the 2021 cycle, a group that ranked No. 16 in the country, including third in the Big Ten Conference. Addressing the media ahead of Saturday's Top 25 showdown against No. 19 Penn State, head coach Paul Chryst said at least three true freshmen will see the field for No. 12 Wisconsin this season.
Posted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

The Nebraska football program began its 2021 season in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. The Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome a massive third quarter deficit and dropped their third season opener in four years, 30-23. Fans laid most of the blame at the feet of head coach Scott Frost, who...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reveals His Message For Nebraska Fans

Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to a rough start in their 2021 season with a 30-22 loss to Illinois. Many believed this was the year that the former four-star recruit pulled things together, but this past Saturday, it looked like more of the same from the senior QB.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Notre Dame Speculation

Recent comments made by Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly are making the rounds today, with some wondering if they hint at Kelly’s eventual successor. In an appearance on NBC Sports’ “Race in America: A Candid Conversation,” Kelly spoke at length about the hiring process. Among his quotes was one about new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.
Los Angeles, CAYardbarker

Watch: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet goes Bo Jackson on great touchdown run

Los Angeles-area native Zach Charbonnet had a huge homecoming game in his UCLA debut on Saturday, including a powerful touchdown run. Charbonnet, who transferred to UCLA after two seasons at Michigan, rushed for 106 yards on six carries in the Bruins’ 44-10 win over Hawaii. Most impressively, three of his six carries went for touchdowns.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Statement

The college football world isn’t really buying what Colin Cowherd said about the Nebraska football program. The Huskers lost to Illinois on Saturday, 30-22. Nebraska dropped to 0-1 on the season and is now 12-21 since Scott Frost took over the program. Nebraska was arguably the best program in America...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Why Ohio State football will go 14-1 but fall short of the national championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s 2021 season once looked as if it might be one of transition. We knew Justin Fields would move on after 2020. So would the entire linebacker corps, Shaun Wade and, we assumed, several other significant contributors. The Buckeyes might not be in danger of a collapse, but they might also have needed to grind their way through a youth movement for one season before basking in the promise of 2022 and ‘23.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba generating buzz

Ohio State has vastly out-recruited the rest of the Big Ten in recent years, which provides coach Ryan Day and his staff with a big talent advantage over most opponents heading into the 2021 season. So it is no surprise the the Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the league and are widely considered a legitimate national championship contender after finishing runner-up last season.
Minnesota StateESPN

C.J. Stroud named Ohio State's starting quarterback against Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Buckeyes' starter for the Sept. 2 season opener at Minnesota, coach Ryan Day said Saturday. Stroud, who was the backup to Justin Fields last fall, won the job this summer ahead of Jack Miller and freshman Kyle McCord. None of them has thrown a pass in a college game, but the 6-foot-3, 218-pound Stroud completed 16 of 22 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game, and earlier this week, Day said Stroud had started to separate himself in the competition.
Oxford, MStherebelwalk.com

Nick’s Notes: A look at Tuesday’s Ole Miss football practice, press conference

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss football team is less than two weeks away from its September 6th season opener against Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Media was able to attend a small portion of practice Tuesday as well as the post-practice press conference. This year’s team has great energy. We watched as they stretched, warmed up, and had a short walk-through indoors. They then moved outside, away from the watchful eyes of reporters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy