Tuesday press conference notes: Paul Chryst discusses Isaac Guerendo, COVID-19 vaccination rates and more
“It was energizing to see Isaac stay healthy to where he could take advantage of those reps,” Chryst said. “I think what came out of that was he can gain confidence in understanding the position. That’s why reps are so valuable. There were times today where it may not be what you want it to be, but it’s a great learning opportunity. To get it, you got to be in it. A lot of it is reactionary.247sports.com
Comments / 0