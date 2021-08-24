Diamondbacks' Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance
Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week. Smith's suspension, announced on Tuesday, is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using sticky substances to get a better grip on the ball. Seattle's Hector Santiago had his 10-game suspension issued last month upheld after an appeal.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 0