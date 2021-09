A new custom builder is already making himself, and his team, at home in northern Idaho. James David Custom Homes (JDCH) has announced its expansion into the Coeur d’Alene market, with an office space leased and four projects already underway. James Lepak, president of JDCH, said ever since he visited the Coeur d’Alene area about four years ago, he fell in love with it, including nearby cities like ...