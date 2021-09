Oak Valley Community Bank (OVCB) continues its commitment to the Central Valley through a new partnership with Bay Valley Tech and Bay Valley Foundation, which will expand free software developer training for local workers seeking to pivot into lucrative tech careers. Bay Valley Tech alumni have successfully secured technology jobs at leading companies such as E&J Gallo and Tyler Technologies, as well as Turlock Unified School District and the County of Merced. OVCB recently presented a sizable donation to Bay Valley Foundation’s scholarship fund which will ensure that at least 10 more deserving students are able to complete the program.