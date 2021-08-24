Cancel
Caldwell, ID

Bianca Stevenson joins City of Caldwell

By IBR Staff
idahobusinessreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Caldwell has announced the hiring of Bianca Stevenson as the new communication specialist. Stevenson brings unique experience with her rooted ties to the city, as she grew up in Caldwell, graduated from Caldwell High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University in political science and local government. The last four years Stevenson has worked for the Caldwell Police Department (CPD), where she assisted the chief and the department with the day-to-day operations, coordinating events, and with building relationships between CPD and citizens, businesses, local agencies and other organizations. She is currently the chair for the Ambassadors Committee with the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce and enjoys being the liaison for the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council. As the city of Caldwell continues to grow and expand its opportunities for new and current residents, the need to keep residents well informed is of utmost importance. Stevenson will work directly with Mayor Garret Nancolas, city council members, the press and city officials to ensure that information pertaining to the public is accurate and easily accessible. She will also work as with the state Legislature to ensure Caldwell’s unique needs are addressed. In her spare time, Stevenson enjoys making memories with her husband, her two young girls, family and friends. She also enjoys a good movie and popcorn, supporting local businesses and sharing about her home town. Nancolas expressed his confidence in Stevenson based on her passion and skills.

idahobusinessreview.com

