Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns wide receiver Davion Davis suspended for the first two games of 2021 season

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns will be without one of their wide receivers for the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL regular season. On Tuesday, the league announced that Davion Davis had been suspended for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse. However, he will be able to take part in Cleveland's final preseason game. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, this suspension is related to a 2019 DUI during his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Jaguars#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Minnesota Vikings#The New York Giants#Cbs Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Davion Davis: Shines in opener

Davis caught four of five targets for a team-high 56 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 23-13 victory over the Jaguars in Preseason Week 1. Davis made a high-point touchdown catch, leaping over the defender at the end of the first half. He managed to hang onto the ball while falling backwards in the end zone and keeping his feet in bounds. Davis continued his run with a deep-ball catch at Tuesday's practice, securing the ball as he fell to the ground along the sidelines, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. "I think Davion is a great example of a young player who is just going to control the things that he can control," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. The Browns are loaded at wide receiver, and there's very little chance Davis makes the initial 53-man roster.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Davion Davis: Yardage leader again

Davis caught three of four targets for a team-high 45 yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Giants in preseason Week 2. With starters Odell Beckham (knee) and Jarvis Landry sitting out the first two weeks of preseason, Davis is getting plenty of run and leads the Browns with 101 receiving yards. Davis also led the team with 56 yards last week against the Jaguars. Davis is unlikely to win a roster spot, as Cleveland has established players with system knowledge head of him, but he's done enough to be considered a candidate for the practice squad. That would also mean another team would be lurking if the Browns try to sneak him through waivers.
NFLYardbarker

Davion Davis Continues To Impress In Camp

24-year-old wide receiver Davion Davis continues to impress at Cleveland Browns training camp. Though it seems like he came out of nowhere, Davis was an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was signed by the Vikings and floated between the practice squad and the active roster during the 2019 season.
NFLDaily Record

Grandmother predicted path Cleveland Browns WR Davion Davis would take

It's always been said you should listen to your mama. In receiver Davion Davis' case, it would be listen to your grandmother, the woman whose name is tattooed on his arm. She proclaimed the future wide receiver would be the family football player. Despite coming from tiny Sam Houston State, Davis made a huge impression last Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFLChronicle-Telegram

WR Davion Davis suspended for 2 games following DUI arrest in 2019

BEREA — Receiver Davion Davis was suspended by the NFL without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse. The suspension stems from a DUI arrest in October 2019 in Minnesota while with the Vikings. Davis pleaded guilty in December 2020 to misdemeanor careless driving, and two counts of misdemeanor drunken driving were dismissed in exchange, according to the Pioneer Press.
NFLchatsports.com

Is Rashard Higgins Browns roster spot safe from Davion Davis?

Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis (18) signal first down during the second half against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. Davion Davis has been so sensational this summer that he may beat out Rashard Higgins for...
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

By the Numbers: Davion Davis just keeps making plays

We're breaking down the most important numbers to come from the Browns' 17-13 preseason victory over the Giants. 0 - Missed kicks by Cody Parkey and Chase McLaughlin through two preseason games. 49 - Yards of distance on McLaughlin's field goal late in Sunday's fourth quarter. Parkey made a 48-yarder...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns standout wideout suspended 2 games for substance abuse

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended two games for violating the league’s program os substance abuse. This isn’t the first time Davis has been in trouble with the league, as he was also arrested for a DUI back in 2019. While it was already a question mark as to whether the 24-year-old would make the Browns roster, odds are this in the nail in the coffin.
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns get two extra weeks to find Davion Davis roster spot

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis (18) catches a touchdown pass over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports. It’s a bit tacky, but the Cleveland Browns landed a 54th roster...
NFLYardbarker

Browns Have Tough Decisions To Make At Wide Receiver

When the Cleveland Browns re-signed Rashard Higgins, it was easy to assume their wide receiver roster was set. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, Higgins, Khadarel Hodge, and the upstart Donovan Peoples-Jones were all back. And JoJo Natson and Ryan Switzer would decide the 6th spot with their kick and...
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Davion Davis: Target leader Sumday

Davis (suspension) caught five of a team-high 10 targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Falcons in preseason Week 3. Davis was slapped with a two-game suspension that doesn't apply until the regular season, but the 24-year-old wideout managed to raise his profile during the preseason. He caught at least three passes all three preseason games while leading the team with 154 receiving yards. Unfortunately, it's probably not enough to win a spot on the regular-season roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
Posted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Lions QB reportedly retiring from NFL

According to a report from Chris Tomasson, former Detroit Lions and University of Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock has retired from the NFL at the age of 28. As noted by Tomasson, was with the Miami Dolphins to finish the 2020 season. We wish Jake the best of luck in his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy