Browns wide receiver Davion Davis suspended for the first two games of 2021 season
The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their wide receivers for the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL regular season. On Tuesday, the league announced that Davion Davis had been suspended for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse. However, he will be able to take part in Cleveland's final preseason game. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, this suspension is related to a 2019 DUI during his time with the Minnesota Vikings.www.cbssports.com
