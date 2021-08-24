Browns wide receiver Davion Davis suspended for the first two games of 2021 season

Davis caught four of five targets for a team-high 56 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 23-13 victory over the Jaguars in Preseason Week 1. Davis made a high-point touchdown catch, leaping over the defender at the end of the first half. He managed to hang onto the ball while falling backwards in the end zone and keeping his feet in bounds. Davis continued his run with a deep-ball catch at Tuesday's practice, securing the ball as he fell to the ground along the sidelines, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. "I think Davion is a great example of a young player who is just going to control the things that he can control," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. The Browns are loaded at wide receiver, and there's very little chance Davis makes the initial 53-man roster.