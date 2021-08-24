Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Julio Urias Returns From Injured List
After defeating the New York Mets in three out of four games, the Los Angeles Dodgers make their final trip of the season to Petco Park to face the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers have been the hottest team in baseball recently, going 9-1 in their last 10 and winning nine straight games before their loss on Sunday. With a record of 78-47, they sit 2.5 games behind the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants.dodgerblue.com
