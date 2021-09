The process to redraw voting district maps in the state is in its infancy, but you can already see the number of lawsuits piling up. Shortly after the U.S. Census Bureau released its data earlier this month, liberal and conservative groups have gone to the courts to help fight the current redistricting process. The conservative-leaning Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a suit on Monday asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to draw the maps. A group of voting-rights groups that have worked with Democrats in the past also filed a suit on Monday calling for the federal courts to draw the maps. Jay Heck from Common Cause Wisconsin says it is unlikely the Democrats and the Republicans will come to an agreement without the use of litigation.