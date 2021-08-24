SEL announces updates to north Idaho projects
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) has several new developments in the northern Idaho area. Following its June groundbreaking for a future printed circuit board facility in Moscow, groundwork has been laid, 22,000-square-feet has been added as a second floor to the originally estimated structural design for business support spaces, including desking and conference rooms. Underground water lines, building concrete forms and perimeter footings are being installed, and 29,000 square feet of concrete has been ...idahobusinessreview.com
