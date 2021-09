MCCAC recently received $1.5 million through the 2021 budget reconciliation bill to help develop the center in The Dalles. The Center will serve as a comprehensive resource center for low-income community members and those experiencing houselessness in the Mid-Columbia region, and will become the future location of The Dalles Non-Congregate Pod Shelters, small housing units used to provide emergency shelter. The pod shelters are currently located on city property adjacent to the Port of The Dalles.